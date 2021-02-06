ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.02.2021 Social News

Don’t bring coronavirus corpses home – Abuakwa North Assembly to families

Don’t bring coronavirus corpses home – Abuakwa North Assembly to families
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region has directed bereaved families not to bring corpses homes before burial.

The Assembly has directed that all corpses must be moved straight from mortuaries to cemetery for private burial with not more than 25 mourners in attendance. The funeral must also be done within two hours.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Municipal Coordinating Director Ruth Woode on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive Friday, January 5, 2021.

The statement further said funerals have been banned indefinitely.

Also, one-week observation must not be attended by more than 25 mourners and must not exceed two hours.

The decision by the Municipal Assembly is to reinforce restrictions by government in containing the spread of the second wave of coronavirus.

The Assembly has called on the Police, Assembly members, funeral committees and other stakeholders to help ensure strict compliance as many families had scheduled funeral and burial services this weekend before coming into force of the Presidential directive.

Eastern Region Currently has 174 and have recorded 9 deaths since January 2021.

---starrfm

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
UE/R: Residents angry as two drivers shot dead in Bolga-Tamale highway robbery
06.02.2021 | Social News
Ambulance driver shot by armed robbers dies at Korle-Bu
06.02.2021 | Social News
Girl allegedly slashes throat of new born baby, dumps body in a bush
06.02.2021 | Social News
COVID-19: Pharmacies flout safety protocols in Accra
06.02.2021 | Social News
Covid-19: Late MP Agyarko’s wife reported dead
06.02.2021 | Social News
A/R: Driver remanded for killing motor rider at Kaase
06.02.2021 | Social News
V/R: Another 51 Illegal Immigrants grabbed at Asikumah Checkpoint
05.02.2021 | Social News
Eating cocoa products is best food to fight COVID-19 - COCOBOD CEO
05.02.2021 | Social News
My media work has always been pro bono but ‘beneficial’ – Databank CEO
05.02.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Covid-19: Late MP Agyarko’s wife reported dead
2 hours ago

‘It was a great day’ – Ayine on SC’s Rojo statement ruling
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line