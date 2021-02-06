Ambulance driver shot by armed robbers dies at Korle-Bu

Listen to article

The Ambulance driver shot by highway robbers on Somanya to Adukrom road while transporting a pregnant woman in labour has died.

The Senior Emergency Medical Technician – Abraham Tetteh died at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra Saturday morning where he was on admission.

The late Abraham Tetteh was the Yilo Krobo municipal officer in charge of the National Ambulance Service.

Highway robbers on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at about 1:00 am dawn attacked the ambulance vehicle and shot the driver in the head while rushing a pregnant woman in labour from the Akuse Government Hospital to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua

Kasapa News gathered that the driver in charge of Yilo Krobo Constituency Ambulance vehicle with registration Number GV 644-20 went to pick the woman who was in preterm labour (31 weeks) from Akuse government Hospital to Eastern Regional Hospital since Akuse Hospital has no neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

However, the vehicle bumped into the robbery operation on Aseseeso community stretch the road. The armed robbers upon seeing the beacon light thought it was police officers, and started shooting into the vehicle from a range which led to the gunshot wound of the driver.

The armed robbers rushed closer to the Ambulance Vehicle and upon noticing it wasn’t police still went ahead to demand money from the EMT personnel taken care of the pregnant woman which they collected from her at gunpoint Ghc11 and mobile phone.

A victim who was in one of the vehicles robbed by the armed robbers got down from the vehicle after the robbers had fled and drove the Ambulance together with the injured officer and the pregnant women to Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital.

The ambulance driver was in critical condition but was resuscitated and referred to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital while the pregnant woman was referred to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua where she delivered.

The robbery incident happened few days after a similar attack on three police officers – Sergeant Moses Tetteh Nartey, Corporal Christian Totimeh and Detective Ibrahim Apaka by highway robbers on Akyem Pramkese to Akyem Techiman road in Kwaebibirem District of the Eastern Region.

Sergeant Moses Tetteh Nartey died from two gunshot wounds on his chest and one on his head while Corporal Christian Totimeh also sustained a gunshot wound on his left rib now responding to treatment.

---kasapafm