ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.02.2021 Social News

Covid-19: Late MP Agyarko’s wife reported dead

Covid-19: Late MP Agyarko’s wife reported dead
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Josephine Baiden Agyarko, wife of the late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko has reportedly passed on from Covid-19 complications.

According to information gathered by this portal, she was receiving treatment from Covid-19 and appeared to be getting better until she relapsed leading to her death.

Family members who confirmed her death, as usual, requested privacy to mourn, according to media reports.

Mrs. Josephine Baiden Agyarko is survived by her two children with her late husband, who passed on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

She adds to the list of prominent persons to have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in Ghana.

---DGN online

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
UE/R: Residents angry as two drivers shot dead in Bolga-Tamale highway robbery
06.02.2021 | Social News
Don’t bring coronavirus corpses home – Abuakwa North Assembly to families
06.02.2021 | Social News
Ambulance driver shot by armed robbers dies at Korle-Bu
06.02.2021 | Social News
Girl allegedly slashes throat of new born baby, dumps body in a bush
06.02.2021 | Social News
COVID-19: Pharmacies flout safety protocols in Accra
06.02.2021 | Social News
A/R: Driver remanded for killing motor rider at Kaase
06.02.2021 | Social News
V/R: Another 51 Illegal Immigrants grabbed at Asikumah Checkpoint
05.02.2021 | Social News
Eating cocoa products is best food to fight COVID-19 - COCOBOD CEO
05.02.2021 | Social News
My media work has always been pro bono but ‘beneficial’ – Databank CEO
05.02.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Covid-19: Late MP Agyarko’s wife reported dead
2 hours ago

‘It was a great day’ – Ayine on SC’s Rojo statement ruling
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line