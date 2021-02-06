Covid-19: Late MP Agyarko’s wife reported dead

Josephine Baiden Agyarko, wife of the late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko has reportedly passed on from Covid-19 complications.

According to information gathered by this portal, she was receiving treatment from Covid-19 and appeared to be getting better until she relapsed leading to her death.

Family members who confirmed her death, as usual, requested privacy to mourn, according to media reports.

Mrs. Josephine Baiden Agyarko is survived by her two children with her late husband, who passed on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

She adds to the list of prominent persons to have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in Ghana.

---DGN online