Some nine persons have succumbed to Coronavirus.

This has pushed the death toll from 440 to 449

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) posted in its case management update on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

GHS also reported that 791 new cases have been confirmed.

This has also pushed the active case count to 6,095.

Total cumulative case count now stands at 70,046, with clinical recoveries around 63,502.