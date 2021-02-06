ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.02.2021 Health

Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Municipality lead in COVID-19 cases in western North Region

Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Municipality lead in COVID-19 cases in western North Region
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Municipal Assembly is leading in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Western North Region.

The Region has a total of 729 confirmed cases with 688 fully recovered and discharged with four deaths.

Out of the 37 active cases recorded, Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai municipal has 17 cases, Sefwi-Wiawso Municipal 10 cases, Suaman District, three cases, Juabeso and Sefwi-Bodi Districts have two cases each, Aowin Municipal has two cases with Bia West recording one case.

Seven out of the nine districts in the Western North Region have active cases.

This was contained in a Regional Public Health Emergency and Management Committee (PHEMC) report signed by Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu, Western North Regional Director of Health Services.

The release indicated that it is only the Bia East and Sefwi-Akotombra Districts that have not recorded any active case and called on residents to continue to be "COVID-19 Police" and reminded others on the need to observe all the safety protocols so as to defeat the virus.

"Strictly observing social and physical distancing, wearing a mask, regular hand washing and sanitizing of hands are the only ways to stop and manage the spread of COVID-19", she added.

---GNA

More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Construction Begins On New NHIS Office In Obuasi Municipal
05.02.2021 | Health
Covid-19: School at Akosombo records 42 cases
05.02.2021 | Health
Ghana recording decreasing breast feeding rates – GHS
05.02.2021 | Health
There's no proof Hydrogen Peroxide prevents, treats COVID – GMA warns
05.02.2021 | Health
Gov't must support primary health facilities to fight COVID-19
05.02.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Six more die, Ghana’s toll rise to 440
05.02.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Ghana’s active cases hit 6,086
05.02.2021 | Health
Cancer killed 15,802 Ghanaians in 2020---Globacan
04.02.2021 | Health
COVID-19 testing: ECOWAS nationals to pay 50 dollars from February 8
04.02.2021 | Health
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

“I was surprised I was the only NPP MP elected in Upper East...
1 hour ago

Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Municipality lead in COVID-19 cases ...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line