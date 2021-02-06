Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Municipality lead in COVID-19 cases in western North Region

Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Municipal Assembly is leading in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Western North Region.

The Region has a total of 729 confirmed cases with 688 fully recovered and discharged with four deaths.

Out of the 37 active cases recorded, Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai municipal has 17 cases, Sefwi-Wiawso Municipal 10 cases, Suaman District, three cases, Juabeso and Sefwi-Bodi Districts have two cases each, Aowin Municipal has two cases with Bia West recording one case.

Seven out of the nine districts in the Western North Region have active cases.

This was contained in a Regional Public Health Emergency and Management Committee (PHEMC) report signed by Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu, Western North Regional Director of Health Services.

The release indicated that it is only the Bia East and Sefwi-Akotombra Districts that have not recorded any active case and called on residents to continue to be "COVID-19 Police" and reminded others on the need to observe all the safety protocols so as to defeat the virus.

"Strictly observing social and physical distancing, wearing a mask, regular hand washing and sanitizing of hands are the only ways to stop and manage the spread of COVID-19", she added.

---GNA