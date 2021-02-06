ModernGhanalogo

06.02.2021

A/R: Driver remanded for killing motor rider at Kaase

A 42-year-old driver whose carelessness resulted in an accident and the death of a motor rider at Kaase in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region has been remanded into Police custody by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) court.

Jacob Anaman, who was in charge of a Kia Cosmos bus, was said to have clashed with the motor rider on June 21, last year, when he tried to veered off to a washing bay at Kaase.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Abdul Razak Musah on March 11, this year.

Police Chief Inspector Michael Koole, told the Court, that the deceased, Michael Koufie, was a 37-year-old rider, who was travelling from Atinga junction to Kaase, while the accused was also travelling from the Kumasi Brewery junction to Kaase.

He said on reaching a section of the road at Kaase, the accused showed an indicator that he was curving into the washing bay.

He however, did not observe the road well to see if it was clear to branch towards the washing bay, and unfortunately collided with the rider.

The prosecution said the rider who sustained serious injuries was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Chief Inspector Koole told the court that the post- mortem report indicated that the deceased died as a result of severe head injuries.

According to the prosecution, a test conducted by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority on both the vehicle and the motorbike indicated that they were in good working conditions prior to the accident.

He said the accused has a valid licence as well as a valid roadworthy certificate and insurance certificate.

He was later charged with the offence and arraigned before court after the investigation.

---GNA

body-container-line