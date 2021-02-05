Winners of Asempa FM's community sports quiz call on Amasaman MP

A team of young men from Amasaman who won Asempa 94.7 FM's maiden Community Sports Quiz Competition held last week on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 paid a courtesy call on the Member of Parliament for Amasaman constituency, Hon. Akwasi Afrifa-Mensa in his office at Parliament House, Accra.

The team, led by coach Ferguson Addy comprised of Zakari Hamid Tal, Abass Anoi Quarcoo and Andrews Tei Kisseh were warmly received by Hon. Afrifa-Mensa who commended them for the yeoman's job in bringing honour to themselves, their families and Amasaman Constituency as a whole. He thus encouraged them to hold on to this magnificent achievement and do more to collectively put Amasaman on a high pedestal.

Hon. Afrifa-Mensa also used the opportunity to outline some of his programmes for the youth in the constituency and indicated his readiness to work assiduously to get an Astro-turf in the constituency before the end of his tenure in office.

"Unemployment continues to be the bane of the youth not only in Amasaman, but the entire country and that is why I will commit more resources, not only into finding jobs for the youth, but empower them through a free skill development programme and equip participants with startup tools to work with", he said.

Hon. Afrifa-Mensa also made a cash donation of GHs2,000 to the team. Present at this brief ceremony was Mr. John Davis, Communication Officer for Amasaman, NPP.