05.02.2021 Education

Parents warned against fake SHS placement portals

By Richard Obeng Bediako
The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has admonished parents to be on the lookout for fake Senior High School placement portals.

According to the GES, it has come to their notice of some fake portals purported to come from them.

They are therefore urging parents to ignore all these fake portals that intend to exploit them.

In a letter signed by its Communication Director, Cassandra Twum, its stated that preparations are underway to place Junior High School students who passed late year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

A total of 531,707 candidates made up of 269,408 males and 262,299 females sat for the examination in September 2020 but the results of 497 candidates were cancelled.

