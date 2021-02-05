GES cautions public against fake SHS placement websites

Listen to article

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned the general public against seeking information on the SHS placement from fake portals.

GES advised that parents and guardians should seek such information from only the Service’s social media and web platforms.

In a statement signed by the head of public relations of GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, hinted that the Service will soon be releasing the 2020/2021 academic year Senior High School Placement.

“Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to announce that preparations are ongoing for the release of Senior High School Placement for the 2020/21 academic year”.

The statement adds that “Management also advises the general public to beware of fake news portals and rather follow GES official social media handles on Facebook (ges.gov.gh), Twitter (@gheduservice), Instagram (@gheduservice) and the website (ges.gov.gh) for credible information”.

The statement further assures parents and guardians of its commitment to “ensuring a smooth, merit-based SHS placement process under established guidelines”.

