ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.02.2021 Education

GES cautions public against fake SHS placement websites

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
GES cautions public against fake SHS placement websites
Listen to article

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned the general public against seeking information on the SHS placement from fake portals.

GES advised that parents and guardians should seek such information from only the Service’s social media and web platforms.

In a statement signed by the head of public relations of GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, hinted that the Service will soon be releasing the 2020/2021 academic year Senior High School Placement.

“Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to announce that preparations are ongoing for the release of Senior High School Placement for the 2020/21 academic year”.

The statement adds that “Management also advises the general public to beware of fake news portals and rather follow GES official social media handles on Facebook (ges.gov.gh), Twitter (@gheduservice), Instagram (@gheduservice) and the website (ges.gov.gh) for credible information”.

The statement further assures parents and guardians of its commitment to “ensuring a smooth, merit-based SHS placement process under established guidelines”.

See the full statement below

25202120107-m5htk8v331-233508160521 status c4c9e77c15c649928a7382853d2d1d8d

Richard Abayeta Abugre
Richard Abayeta Abugre

News ReporterPage: RichardAbayetaAbugre

More Education
Modern Ghana Links
Don't access fake websites for school placement---GES Warns public
05.02.2021 | Education
Parents warned against fake SHS placement portals
05.02.2021 | Education
We're not against Commonwealth annex project; be wary of your actions – UG lectures to rioting students
05.02.2021 | Education
DPHEC proposes withdrawal of school kids from school
05.02.2021 | Education
Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama renovates Yendi Presby School block
04.02.2021 | Education
School proprietor urge Ghanaians to strictly comply with covid-19 protocols
04.02.2021 | Education
Happy World Read Aloud Day
03.02.2021 | Education
Revisit Ayariga's tertiary fee suspension motion — Education Expert
03.02.2021 | Education
Berekuso Chief cuts sod for the construction of ultra-modern STEM-based basic school
02.02.2021 | Education
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

GES cautions public against fake SHS placement websites
1 hour ago

Ghana-UK trade agreement finalized – Trade Ministry
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line