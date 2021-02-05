We lack understanding of the Bible and democracy: That's why we pray when we are not supposed to pray — Prophet to Africans

Listen to article

Prophet Seer 1, a Nigerian pastor whose real name is Andrew Ejimadu anf the founder of Christ Freedom Ministries (CFM) has said he believes the framers of the Bible did not properly explain to Africans the work of the Bible.

"The people that brought this Bible to us, the white people did not explain it very well to us, Africans. You see this Bible, they didn't explain it to us. The same way they brought the Bible without explaining it to us, is the same way they brought democracy to us. That is why we are praying when we are not supposed to pray and people using power to abuse others, in the name of democracy, " he stated.

He added, "How can a church, have Sunday service, Monday service, Wednesday service, Friday service and if by mistakes, you're in protocol or in praise team, there shall also be Saturday practice". After this, he quizzed, "What time do you have to work?"

Seer 1 intimated that, "if we pray on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and others days of the week, how can people perform other duties to make ends meet? People are losing marriages because of this rubbish. What are you praying for? What do you want?"

In addition to all this, he said one thing that worries him is that in some churches, they have women service. "What do you want to tell women that you didn't say it on Sunday during the main service?"

The CFM founder further added that, in some situations, the church organises twenty-one (21) days of fasting and prayer to command heaven. "Are you telling me that, you have to take twenty-one (21) days to command heaven. On Sundays you can't command heaven?" he quizzes.

According to him, some churches also organise forty (40) days of fasting and prayer. "40 days of fasting and prayer, are you Jesus Christ? We didn't learn. The white people that brought the Bible to us, this Bible I'm talking about. They don't pray like this".

Using the coronavirus pandemic as an example, he said he heard some Christians celebrating about the fact that, President Donald Trump of America declared a National Day of fasting and prayer. "Did you hear his statement before he declared the national days of fasting and prayer?

He added that before the announcement by Donald Trump, he had said "They have the best doctors, physically, he is prepared. Number two, all borders have been closed, physically he is prepared. We have released $50 billion US dollars to fight corona. How much has your country released to fight corona before declaring a national day of fasting and prayer to fight Corona."

Andrew Ejimadu was speaking to a gathering at Seshego Palace Campus, Limpopo, South Africa monitored on his Facebook page called "Prophet Seer 1 CFM".

Concluding, Seer 1 said, heaven helps those who help themselves as stipulated in the Bible. "If you don't help yourselves and you're praying and praying, you will die and you will be poor. Corona will meet you praying and kill you there."

This according to Seer 1, is the reason why he thinks the Bible wasn't well explained to us. "White people are very clever. They didn't explain it to us for a reason."

According to him, anytime he performs any miracle and preaches the word of God, he quotes from the Bible.