05.02.2021 Crime & Punishment

Obengfo Hospital owner granted GH¢100,000 bail

The owner of the Advanced Bodysculpt Centre also known as the Obengfo Hospital, Dr Dominic Kwame Obeng-Andoh, has been granted police enquiry bail in the sum of GH¢100,000.

Dr Obeng-Andoh was arrested on January 29, this year for practising as a body sculpting specialist without a licence.

His facility was also closed down by the Health Facilities Regulatory Authority (HeFRA) for allegedly practising without a licence.

Docket

Briefing the Daily Graphic in Accra yesterday the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Superintendent Mrs Effia Tenge, said the docket of the case was being forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department for advice.

She explained that as part of procedures the police had to forward dockets on cases involving medical practitioners to the Attorney General for advice.

Mrs Tenge said Dr Obeng-Andoh was granted bail after the police received a written statement from HeFRA yesterday.

Facility closed

The Obengfo Hospital has been closed down a number of times in the past with the owner of the facility also being arrested and arraigned.

Dr Obeng-Andoh was in December 2016 arrested over the same issue after the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) received complaints of medical complications from some persons who had patronised the facility.

In January 2017, the MDC again closed down Obengfo Hospital for operating illegally.

The MDC in 2019 cautioned the public to desist from patronising the services of the Obengfo health facility.

