05.02.2021 Health

COVID-19: Six more die, Ghana’s toll rise to 440

Ghana has recorded six new COVID-19 deaths.

This pushes the country's death toll to 440.

This was captured on the Ghana Health Service's COVID-19 dashboard on Friday, February 5, 2021.

Additionally, 696 new cases have also been recorded pushing the active case count to 6,086.

389 persons have also recovered from the disease.

Ghana currently has 98 and 35 persons in severe and critical conditions respectively.

A total of 792,236 tests have been conducted since the outbreak.

Still, the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, and Central Regions continue to lead with the highest rate of infections.

