COVID-19: Ghana’s active cases hit 6,086

Ghana has recorded 696 new cases of covid-19.

This brings the total active case count to 6,086, the Ghana Health Service has updated on its covid-19 portal.

Cumulatively, the country's total number of infections now stands at 69,255.

The death toll has risen to 440.

The country is battling with steaming the continuous increase in the number of infections. As part of measures to contain the virus, the President directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to deploy his men to enforce the mandatory wearing of nose marks across the country.

So far, more than 1,000 people have been arrested for non-compliance to the mandatory nose masks wearing throughout the country.

Meanwhile, President Akufo Addo on 31st January 2021 announced that Ghana is set to release the first consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines.