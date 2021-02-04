ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
04.02.2021 Crime & Punishment

Ambulance Driver, Pregnant woman shot following robbery attack

Ambulance Driver, Pregnant woman shot following robbery attack
Armed robbers at dawn attacked an ambulance that was referring a woman in labour from the Akuse Government Hospital to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

The incident happened this dawn between Somanya-Adukrom Akuapem road in the Eastern Region.

The driver of the ambulance who was shot in the head was rushed to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Mampong-Akuapem. He been transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for further attention.

The Acting Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Sergeant Francis Gomado who confirmed the incident noted that no one has been arrested so far.

----Firstnewsroom.com

