04.02.2021 Regional News

Hon Musah- Abdul- Aziz Ayaba appeals to constituents to observe COVID-19 protocols

The NPP Member of Parliament for the Mion constituency of the Northern Region, Hon Musah Abdul- Aziz Ayaba has called on his constituents and by extension Ghanaians to take to all protocols aimed at preventing or stopping the incidence of the COVID-19 Pandemic seriously.

The Mion Legislator made this appeal when he embarked on a Thank You tour to some communities in his constituency.

The tour was aimed at thanking the electorates for voting for him massively and to also renew his commitment and determination to make life bearable for the people as well as bring to them the needed development in the area.

Some of the communities visited included, Bofoyili, Nsoja, Ntekito, Dagboni, Kpalmag, Kulinkpegu 1 and 2, Salinkpang among other places.

In all the communities, a durbar of Chiefs and the people were organised in honour of Hon Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba.

The Thank You tour also saw the handing over of the Sambu- Naalogni-Wagambo road to a contractor.

The Northern Regional Feeder Roads Director was in attendance.

It must be stated that Hon Abdul- Aziz made history by winning the Mion seat for the NPP for the first time. It is believed that if the young legislator is supported well to develop his constituency his reelection will be easy in the next elections.

The constituents it must be added were excited about the respect, gratitude, and humility showed by the Hon MP and indicated that the Thank You tour he has embarked upon was the first of its kind since 1992.

They also promised to abide by the COVID-19 protocols to stay safe.

