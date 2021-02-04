15 MPs, 56 staff test positive for COVID; Parliament to reduce sitting

Some 15 Members of Parliament have tested positive for COVID-19.

Fifty-six staff of the parliamentary service have also tested positive.

As part of the measures to curb the spread of the virus, Parliament from next week will sit only twice a week, the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, announced on Thursday.

Mr. Bagbin noted that 227 MPs had submitted themselves for COVID-19 testing whilst other MPs conducted their own tests at private medical facilities.