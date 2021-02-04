COVID-19 testing: ECOWAS nationals to pay 50 dollars from February 8

Listen to article

Authorities of the Ghana Airport Company have announced that travelers within the ECOWAS sub-region will begin to experience price deduction for COVID-19 testing effective Monday, February 8, 2021.

Nationals of all West African countries who arrive at the Kotoka International Airport from Monday will pay $50 instead of the initial $150.

Travelers are expected to make payments online and show receipt to the airline before boarding.

The company cautioned that any airline that fails to enforce the directive will be slapped with a fine of $3,500.

At the 58th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of States and Government of ECOWAS held on January 23, 2021, it was agreed that the test of COVID-19 PCR be capped at $50 for ECOWAS nationals.

Ghanaians and experts decried the initial price $150 describing it as outrageously expensive and called on the government to reduce the cost.

Even though a decision has been taken on the test price, some people are still not enthused about it. Some of such persons is the member of parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okujoto Ablakwa.

The Member of Parliament described the decision by the government to maintain the $150 for non-ECOWAS nationals as “unconscionable” and wondered how the Ghanaian authorities will react should other countries decide to reciprocate.

“Maintaining the cut-throat amount of US$150 for non-ECOWAS nationals is most unconscionable, particularly as Ghanaian nationals are not treated this way in other jurisdictions. What will be our reaction if other Governments reciprocate?

“This is not the attitude needed to fight a pandemic which requires that all global actors look out for each other and especially when we are appealing to other countries through diplomatic channels to come to our aid with their vaccines. The President’s advisers have let him and all of us down. The profiteering mindset in the midst of a public health emergency of debilitating consequences is an affront”.