ACEPA want serious sanctions against COVID-19 MPs reporting in Parliament

The Africa Center for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA) is calling for tougher sanctions against the Members of Parliament who have tested positive for COVID-19 but are reporting to the House.

According to him, the MPs are subject to the laws set to punish people who flout the COVID-19 protocols hence must be made to face the law.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, disclosed that some Members of Parliament (MPs) who have tested positive for Coronavirus are still attending to the business of the House.

HE subsequently threatened to publish the names of the MPs involved if they do not stay away from the chamber and precincts of Parliament.

The Deputy Speaker said the development puts all members and staff of Parliament at risk of contracting the virus hence such MPs should desist from coming to Parliament.

Public reaction to the news has been of shock and disappointment in the MPs with many calls for them to be immediately punished.

The Executive Director of ACEPA, Dr. Rashid Draman in a Citi News interview said the MPs, besides being punished, should also have their names published.

“This is a public health emergency, and I’m sure that we have laws in this country about how to deal with a situation such as this one. Anybody who has COVID-19 and is moving around simply means that the person is spreading death. This is not very honourable behaviours we’re seeing being exhibited by the Members of Parliament. I seriously support publishing the names and serious sanctions and those sanctions must be consistent with what our public health rules say in terms of dealing with people who flout the protocols,” he said.

It is reported that, more than 40 Members of Parliament tested positive for the virus when they were screened last week.

— citinewsroom