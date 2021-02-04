ModernGhanalogo

04.02.2021

965,000 AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccines coming in March

Ghana is expected to receive at least 965,000 doses of covid-19 vaccine in March 2021.

The AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine are also to be distributed to other African countries including Nigeria and Ethiopia.

This was revealed in the COVAX interim distribution forecast shared by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Ghana's initial batch of vaccines is between 35 and 40 percent of its total 2,412,000 vaccine allocation under the distribution for Africa.

COVAX is a global initiative to ensure rapid and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries, regardless of income level.

On behalf of 190 participating economies, the initiative plans to access nearly two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidates, with concrete efforts underway to start delivery of vaccines under the COVAX programme later this month- February.

---DGN online

