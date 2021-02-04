Greater Accra Zabarma Palace resume work, urged Ghanaians to adhere to COVID-19 protocols

Listen to article

The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief's Palace under the leadership of Sarki Pro-Umar Tanko Abubakar has resumed work at the palace after a month of break.

A meeting was held by the Chief with his cabinet members to outlined activities for the year 2021.

The cabinet members were tasked to be proactive in the discharge of their duties for the betterment of the Zabarma and Zango communities in the Greater Accra Region and beyond.

In a press statement signed by the Sadauna of the Palace, Alhaji Abdul Razak Musah revealed that the palace will operate from 8am to 11am from Monday to Thursday and 8am to 10am on Friday due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The Palace assure persons who send letters and requests to the palace Secretariat that their issues will be addressed in due time and expressed its gratitude to the Zabarma communities in Accra for their understanding and support during the break.

Furthermore, the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, Alhaji Pro-Umar Tanko Abubakar in the statement admonished Ghanaians to continue to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and also listen to health workers advice in order to avoid coming into contact with the 2nd wave of the infections.

He said the country continues to record increase trend in numbers of daily COVID-19 positives active cases and deaths, this he believes with wearing of nose masks, washing of hands with soap under clean running water, using of hand sanitiser periodically and avoiding crowded places will help mitigate the further spread of the 2nd wave infection.