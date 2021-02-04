ModernGhanalogo

04.02.2021 Education

Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama renovates Yendi Presby School block

The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama has finished renovation works on Classroom blocks at the Presby Primary School in Yendi.

The renovation works are in fulfillment of his pledge to renovate the school when he visited the school some recently.

It is expected to provide a conducive environment to ensure effective teaching and learning by the teachers and students.

Prior to the repair works and the painting of the buildings, the structures were not in a too good state which Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama committed himself to put himself in good shape.

Speaking to the Voiceless media, Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama indicated that his move to salvage the situation was evidence of his commitment to ensuring improved quality education in the constituency, adding that education is the key to the future development of Yendi.

He added that he remained dedicated to ensuring an enhanced living condition for his constituents and will continue to forge ahead until his objectives are realized.

