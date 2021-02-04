ModernGhanalogo

04.02.2021 Health

The new COVID variant reaches Western Region - Dr Gbene

The new COVID variant reaches Western Region - Dr Gbene
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Dr Simon Gbene, the Western Regional Director of the Veterinary Service, has confirmed the new COVID variant in the Western Region.

He said the genetic sequence on some samples had proven that the new variant was present in the Region and, therefore, urged residents to be extra careful.

Dr Gbene said the intrusion of the new variant into the Region might be due to the daily influx of foreigners.

The Western Regional Director told the Ghana News Agency that the laboratories kept recording positive COVID cases daily.

He said, "the virus is real and we are recording new cases each day... let's be wary of this and stay safe".

---GNA

