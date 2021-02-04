ModernGhanalogo

04.02.2021 Crime & Punishment

A/R: Seven caged for alleged murder

By Addai Brobbey, Mampong Ashanti
A/R: Seven caged for alleged murder
The Asante Mampong District Court presided over by Mr David Kwaku Ahiadu has remanded seven people into Police custody for one month for allegedly causing murder to a 31-year-old Francis Duah a.k.a Koo Moosi whom they accused of stealing a goat.

The suspects include Selina Agiba 30 years a mobile banker, Owusu Ampratwum a.k.a Yaw Owusu 42 years Mason, Agyekum Gideon 17 a final year student of SHS, Salifu Amos 29 Mason, Abdulai Atenkawan 20 years who is also a final year SHS student, Amos Awenkanad 27 a driver, and Alhassan Bulsa 70 unemployed.

In the prosecution, Inspector Waja said, complainant Akua Bema reported to Mampong Police to the effect that on Thursday 28th January 2021 about 1900 hrs her brother Francis Manu a.k.a Koo Moosi was beaten up by Selina Agiba and some men at New Daamana suburb in Mampong for allegedly stealing a goat. Victim Francis Duah (Koo Moosi) who fell unconscious was rushed to Mampong Government Hospital for treatment but died on Friday 29th January, 2021 whilst receiving treatment. The body was deposited at the same hospital morgue waiting for autopsy. On Monday 1st February 2021 police arrested suspects to assist police in investigations.

After hearing the fact of the matter Mr. David Kwaku Ahiadu the Presiding judge did not take their plea and remanded them into Police custody to help police in investigations and reappear on 3rd March, 2021.

The court charged them with murder contrary to section 46 of the criminal offence Act, 1960 (ACT 29).

