There is nothing in this world surpasses the scriptures — Bishop Oyedepo

Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide also known as Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo has made a strong case that nothing is more powerful than the scripture.

He said no civilization, modernization and technology will ever overtake the truth of scriptures.

"This Holy book would remain relevant till eternity. Heaven and earth shall pass, no civilization will ever overtake the truth of scriptures," he noted.

He noted that most young people have been consumed by the worldly thoughts. "When you talk about the scriptures, they claim they are the new generation believers. If you're not a Bible generation, then you're a degeneration," the Bishop claimed.

According to the Presiding Bishop, during the beginning stages of his church they received a lot of attacks from people. "There was not one word from my mouth. There was no discussion on it in our council. It was an unimportant mission".

He stressed that, it was during the midst of the attacks that the church experienced exponential growth upto 50,000 membership.

In explaining how he dealt with this, Bishop Oyedepo said: "Because you have learnt from those before you that, the best response to attacks are from Christ. So you're unperturbed, undisturbed and undistracted".

He continued that the secrets of men are in the stories they tell.

Quoting scripture to support his point, he quoted Jeremiah 6:16 “Stand at the crossroads and look; ask for the ancient paths, ask where the good way is, and walk in it, and you will find rest for your souls. But you said, We will not walk in it."

Bishop Oyedepo was speaking at an International Youth Alive Convention on the topic, "Scaling the Heights" monitored on Facebook.

In concluding, he took the opportunity to encourage his church members not to be lazy but put in a lot of effort into things that would help them progress. " They should stop lazing about and also estop engaging in things that are irrelevant."