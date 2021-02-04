Hopeson Adorye would have died if he had won the election, God saved him — Apostle Amoako Attah reveals

The Founder and leader of the Parliament Chapel International, Apostle Amoako Attah has revealed that Hopeson Adorye who contested the Kpone-Katamanso seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party and lost was a divine intervention from God.

He said the NPP parliamentary candidate would have died after winning the election.

"God saved him because if he had won the elections, he would have died and his wife would have succeeded him. His defeat isn't a defeat but it was a divine escape," the man of God revealed.

According to him, Mr. Adorye is someone God loves and didn't want him die before his time.

He added, "If he had won, he would have been the first person to die in Parliament and the wife would have been the most popular person in Ghana at his expense," he stated.

Apostle Amoako Attah noted that he had seen that revelation three times and he had to pray about it. He indicated that personally, he doesn't know Hopeson Adorye but he has been pushed by the spirit to reveal it.

He was speaking to Captain Smart of Angel television on the topic "Wash Your Face" on its YouTube channel called "AngelTV Gh".

Apostle Amoako Atta asked Mr Adorye to be calm and never think about the defeat in the election because it is the work of God.