ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.02.2021 Health

Koforidua Regional hospital to get kidney dialysis centre

Koforidua Regional hospital to get kidney dialysis centre
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Dr Arko Akoto-Ampaw, Medical Director of the Eastern Regional Hospital, has underscored the need for a kidney dialysis centre to be established at the Regional hospital to scale up healthcare services.

According to the Medical Director, the dialysis centre would provide access to such critical healthcare service to many people in the Eastern Region and parts of the Volta region, who had no option but to travel to Accra and elsewhere for such services.

He said even though the construction of the 600-bed New Regional hospital in Koforidua, had factored it in the plan, "for the time being the need for such a centre has become relevant with the covid-19 pandemic which aggravates the situation of people with renal conditions".

Dr Akoto-Ampaw made this known at a meeting with the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Sugandh Rajaram, who visited the hospital as part of his five-day working tour of the Eastern Region to look for business potentials worthy of investment by the Indian community at the Regional level.

The Medical Director indicated that management of the hospital had taken steps to partner some private entities for the establishment of the dialysis centre and expressed hope that India with its credible pace in the medical industry would support the hospital in that direction.

On Covid-19 arrangement, he indicated that the physiotherapy unit had been converted into a holding centre whiles the mental unit of the hospital turned into a 13-bed treatment centre and appealed to the public to keep to the prevention protocols because covid was real.

The 429-bed capacity Eastern Regional hospital has been in existence for about 100 years now and is the referral hospital in the Region which serves parts of the Volta and Ashanti Regions, with daily OPD attendance of about 700.

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana on his part indicated that India had the technological capacity in terms of medicine and medical equipment and assured the hospital of its partnership in improving upon their quality of service delivery.

He said the idea to have a dialysis centre at the Regional hospital was a good initiative and reiterated that India was prepared to support Ghana to strengthen its healthcare systems and delivery for the benefit of the people of Ghana in line with the bilateral relationship of the two countries.

—GNA

More Health
Modern Ghana Links
COVID-19 or not, the fight against cervical cancer must continue – HFFG
03.02.2021 | Health
Covid-19: Let's bury used nose masks — Environmental Health Analyst
03.02.2021 | Health
Public Education Crucial To Covid-19 Vaccine Implementation – Surgeon
03.02.2021 | Health
Religion, psychology share methods for reducing distress, study finds
03.02.2021 | Health
Expanding the range of options to prevent HIV is key
03.02.2021 | Health
GAMLS issues guidelines for free COVID-19 test for Ghanaians
03.02.2021 | Health
Covid-19: Referrals needed for free testing – Ghanaians told
02.02.2021 | Health
More children contracting COVID-19 in Upper West – Regional Health Directorate laments
02.02.2021 | Health
Ghana record 772 new Covid-19 cases; total active cases increase to 5,515
02.02.2021 | Health
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Election Petition: Candidates in the 2020 election have all ...
3 hours ago

Sekondi High Court sets March 5 for judgement of murdered Ta...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line