Bagbin summons COCOBOD CEO over indebtedness to license buying companies, farmers

The Speaker of Parliament has summoned the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Boahen Aidoo, over its indebtedness to cocoa license buying companies and farmers across the country.

The directive by the speaker follows a statement on the floor of Parliament by MP for Buem, Kofi Adams who drew the attention to how COCOBOD’s indebtedness to farmers in his constituency and other parts of the country is negatively affecting their livelihoods.

In the statement, Kofi Adams said the situation is worsening the plight of poor farmers in rural areas.

