We’ll expose Covid-19 MPs showing up in Parliament – Joseph Osei Owusu

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, has disclosed that some Members of Parliament (MPs) who have tested positive for Covid-19 are still attending to the business of the House.

He has subsequently threatened to publish the names of the MPs involved if they do not stay away from the chamber and precincts of Parliament.

Issuing the threat on the floor in the middle of sitting on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, the Bekawi MP who was sitting in for the Speaker, Alban Bagbin said the development puts all members and staff of Parliament at risk of contracting the virus.

“There are some MPs who have in fact tested positive for the virus and are still trooping to the chamber. Mr. Speaker wishes to inform that if those members do not withdraw and isolate, he will be forced to publish the names of members who have tested positive in order to warn the rest of us”, he cautioned.

Mr. Osei Owusu urged his colleague legislators flouting the directive to protect the safety of all and abide by the health protocols and recover fully before returning for normal business.

“Let’s take this protocol seriously, and let all members who have been informed of their positive test results withdraw not only from the chamber but the precincts of Parliament. Stay home and isolate, follow the protocols and recover before you return to the house”.

A medical team has been screening MPs over the last few days but according to the Speaker, over 60 MPs have not subjected themselves to the test.

Mr. Bagbin had earlier said he will be compelled to name members running away from the test if the situation persists .

He had already expressed displeasure at the reluctance of some MPs to get tested.

He gave those who hadn't tested a one-day ultimatum on January 26.

Parliament has already altered its normal proceedings by conducting its business in a tent situated at the forecourt of the house.

This arrangement is to allow for the observance of social distancing protocols in line with preventing COVID-19.

