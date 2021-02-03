COVID-19 MPs turning up for work, Parliament threatens to expose them

Some Members of Parliament who have tested positive for covid-19 are still turning up for work.

The House has consequently warned such MPs will have their names published if the development persists.

First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu who presided over the House on Wednesday further cautioned over 50 MPs who are yet to subject themselves to the testing exercise to do so before the close of day in order not to face sanctions.

Majority whip Muntaka Mubarak blamed the development on the failure of the health directorate to reveal the identity of the Covid-19 positive MPs to the leadership of both sides.

According to him, the move could enable leaders of both sides to ensure such members stay away from the precinct of parliament.

Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also warned names of such recalcitrant MPs will be made public by next week if they fail to adhere to the directives of the speaker.

