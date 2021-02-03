ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.02.2021 Headlines

17 dead, 44 passengers injured in accident involving two buses on Buipe-Tamale road

17 dead, 44 passengers injured in accident involving two buses on Buipe-Tamale road
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Some 17 people have died in a car crash involving two buses on the Buipe-Tamale Highway.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Sarekyekura near Fufulso.

Sixteen persons made up of 12 male adults, three female adults, and one female child died on the spot.

According to a statement from the Police, the “Yutong buses with registration numbers GT 3345-16 and AC 1699-20 with about 45 persons onboard each of the vehicles were travelling from Kumasi to Zebila and from Garu to Kumasi [respectively],” the crash happened.

23202110603-j5eq27t2gb-accident-at-buipe2

45 others were injured and were rushed to the hospital.

“Forty-five persons on board the two vehicles sustained various degrees of injury and were rushed to Buipe Polyclinic and Holistic Medicare Hospital, Buipe for treatment. One female adult later died whilst receiving treatment at Holistic Medicare Hospital bringing the death toll to seventeen. ”

The statement further added that efforts are being made to trace the drivers of the said vehicles.

Those who perished according to the police have been taken to the Tama Teaching Hospital Mortuary.

23202110603-uypctgfsrm-accident-at-buipe1

“Efforts are being made to tow the accident vehicles to the station and trace both suspect drivers to assist in the investigation. Meanwhile, the deceased persons have been conveyed to Tamale Teaching Hospital Mortuary for preservation awaiting identification and autopsy,” the statement noted.

— citinewsroom

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Election Petition: Mahama’s request to inspect EC’s documents dismissed
03.02.2021 | Headlines
Election Petition: I trust Kpessah Whyte totally — Franklin Cudjoe
03.02.2021 | Headlines
COVID-19: Mortuaries cannot collect more dead bodies – Mortuary workers as they call for private burial to decongest
03.02.2021 | Headlines
Tolon: Chief, Residents lament sharing water with animals at Gburimani
03.02.2021 | Headlines
Bagbin chides Akufo-Addo, "Your Office got it wrong for not notifying me first, consulting Parliament on Council of State list"
02.02.2021 | Headlines
You’re harassing my witness – Tsatsu chides Justice Appau
02.02.2021 | Headlines
Ridge ICU running out of oxygen for covid-19 patients
02.02.2021 | Headlines
Akyem Oda NPP MP involved in car accident
02.02.2021 | Headlines
Kufuor’s National Security Advisor reported dead
02.02.2021 | Headlines
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Election Petition: Mahama’s request to inspect EC’s document...
1 hour ago

Fire ravages part of Tesano police barracks
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line