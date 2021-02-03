17 dead, 44 passengers injured in accident involving two buses on Buipe-Tamale road

Some 17 people have died in a car crash involving two buses on the Buipe-Tamale Highway.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Sarekyekura near Fufulso.

Sixteen persons made up of 12 male adults, three female adults, and one female child died on the spot.

According to a statement from the Police, the “Yutong buses with registration numbers GT 3345-16 and AC 1699-20 with about 45 persons onboard each of the vehicles were travelling from Kumasi to Zebila and from Garu to Kumasi [respectively],” the crash happened.

45 others were injured and were rushed to the hospital.

“Forty-five persons on board the two vehicles sustained various degrees of injury and were rushed to Buipe Polyclinic and Holistic Medicare Hospital, Buipe for treatment. One female adult later died whilst receiving treatment at Holistic Medicare Hospital bringing the death toll to seventeen. ”

The statement further added that efforts are being made to trace the drivers of the said vehicles.

Those who perished according to the police have been taken to the Tama Teaching Hospital Mortuary.

“Efforts are being made to tow the accident vehicles to the station and trace both suspect drivers to assist in the investigation. Meanwhile, the deceased persons have been conveyed to Tamale Teaching Hospital Mortuary for preservation awaiting identification and autopsy,” the statement noted.

