04.02.2021 Education

School proprietor urge Ghanaians to strictly comply with covid-19 protocols

By King Amoah
Pastor Godbless Melchizedek George Amankwaah, the Managing Proprietor of God bless Central Educational Complex, formerly Central International School in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has lauded President Nana Akufo Addo for lifting the ban on schools after nine months of closure.

Pastor Amankwaah noted that the move by the President was timely and his desire to strengthen the education sector to ensure the rapid socio-economic development of the country.

In an interview with the Moderghana News, Pastor Godbless, who also doubles as a Senior Pastor of Redeemer Mission of Ghana observed that the President took many factors into consideration before making the announcement.

The man of God is asking Ghanaians to applaud the President for reopening the schools and urging them to strictly adhere to the covid-19 directives for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

The proprietor noted for the fact that the government has made provisions to ensure safety of the school children, proprietors, headmasters and teachers in both public and private institutions, it is their topmost priority to also ensure constant enforcement of the safety protocols.

In his brief comments about the envious track records of the school, he said the school has produced MPs and Ministers in the country.

He mentioned among others the former Member of Parliament for Kumasi Subin Constituency and also ex-Ashanti Regional Minister in the former President J.A. Kufour's regime, Lawyer Samuel Kweku Boafo, Hon Muntaka M.P for Asawase Constituency and Mr Tabsoba ex-Deputy Minister for Youth & Employment in the regime of former President John Dramani Mahama as some of the school's products.

