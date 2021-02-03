ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.02.2021 Social News

Car crushes boy to death in Techiman

Car crushes boy to death in Techiman
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A 14-year-old boy, Kwame Vincent has reportedly met his untimely death when returning from an evening class at his school, El-Goshen Complex in Techiman in the Bono East Region.

According to an eyewitness report, the deceased was buying an orange at the side of the road when the speeding vehicle ran into him.

The eyewitness added that after the accident, the driver bolted.

Though the cause of the accident is yet to be published, a Voltic bottle containing suspected alcohol was taken from the vehicle.

The lifeless body of Kwame Vincent is resting at the morgue awaiting autopsy while the Techiman Police Command probe into the incident.

----DGN online

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
I was given fake COVID test results on Nigerian flight at KIA – Traveler reveals
03.02.2021 | Social News
Covid-19: Organising weddings at home illegal – Lawyer reacts to Nsiah-Asare’s advice
03.02.2021 | Social News
Owusu Bempah denies Flagbearer prophecy for Bawumia in 2024
03.02.2021 | Social News
Some men of God are into serious prostitution — Prophet Makandiwa
03.02.2021 | Social News
Inclusive Vocational Training for Physically Disabled and Socially Disadvantaged Young people in Northern Ghana
03.02.2021 | Social News
JUSAG blasts Kevin Taylor, 'your allegations against Judiciary totally unacceptable, condemnable'
02.02.2021 | Social News
I tested positive for Covid-19 — Israel Laryea reveals
02.02.2021 | Social News
Kwaebibirem: Police man shot dead by robbers, one other wounded
02.02.2021 | Social News
Judge shocked as DNA test shows he is not the father of his 3 kids
02.02.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

I was given fake COVID test results on Nigerian flight at KI...
1 hour ago

Covid-19: Organising weddings at home illegal – Lawyer react...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line