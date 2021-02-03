Car crushes boy to death in Techiman

A 14-year-old boy, Kwame Vincent has reportedly met his untimely death when returning from an evening class at his school, El-Goshen Complex in Techiman in the Bono East Region.

According to an eyewitness report, the deceased was buying an orange at the side of the road when the speeding vehicle ran into him.

The eyewitness added that after the accident, the driver bolted.

Though the cause of the accident is yet to be published, a Voltic bottle containing suspected alcohol was taken from the vehicle.

The lifeless body of Kwame Vincent is resting at the morgue awaiting autopsy while the Techiman Police Command probe into the incident.

----DGN online