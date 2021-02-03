ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.02.2021 Headlines

Election Petition: I trust Kpessah Whyte totally — Franklin Cudjoe

By Editor
Election Petition: I trust Kpessah Whyte totally — Franklin Cudjoe
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The founder and President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has gotten social media ranting.

He said the testimonies of the second witness for the Petitioner John Dramani Mahama in the ongoing Election Petition, Dr Michael Kpessah-Whyte against the 1st Respondent, Jean Adukwei Mensa can be trusted.

Dr Michael Kpessah-Whyte maintained in Court that the Chairperson of the 1st Respondent, Jean Adukwei Mensa, tricked them [he and Rojo Mettle Nunoo] into leaving the strong room purposely to declare the presidential results.

During cross-examination by the lawyer for the 1st respondent, Dr Kpessah-Whyte said Jean Mensa instructed them to go and confer with John Mahama regarding some election-related issue and come back to the strong room.

Defending his statement in court whiles being interrogated by lawyer Justin Amenuvor, Dr Kpessah-White said he sees no reason for cooking up such story and even wonder why he will leave his car and other working tools at the Commission before going to meet Mahama as instructed if indeed they left on their own volition.

In a Facebook post monitored by ModernGhana News, the IMANI Africa boss noted that he has no cause not to trust Kpessa Whyte.

According to him, it was the same way the EC told people in Santrofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) in the Oti Region they will vote only to disenfranchise them the day before the elections.

"I trust Dr Kpessah Whyte, totally on being asked by the EC to go and consult the petitioner. It was the same way the EC told SALL they will vote only to disenfranchise them the day before the elections," he posted on social media.

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
COVID-19: Mortuaries cannot collect more dead bodies – Mortuary workers as they call for private burial to decongest
03.02.2021 | Headlines
Tolon: Chief, Residents lament sharing water with animals at Gburimani
03.02.2021 | Headlines
Bagbin chides Akufo-Addo, "Your Office got it wrong for not notifying me first, consulting Parliament on Council of State list"
02.02.2021 | Headlines
You’re harassing my witness – Tsatsu chides Justice Appau
02.02.2021 | Headlines
Ridge ICU running out of oxygen for covid-19 patients
02.02.2021 | Headlines
Akyem Oda NPP MP involved in car accident
02.02.2021 | Headlines
Kufuor’s National Security Advisor reported dead
02.02.2021 | Headlines
Accra: 20 Covid-19 cases recorded in schools – GHS
02.02.2021 | Headlines
Stephen Atubiga denies calling for Ken Agyapong's arrest over Rawlings' death
02.02.2021 | Headlines
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

I was given fake COVID test results on Nigerian flight at KI...
1 hour ago

Covid-19: Organising weddings at home illegal – Lawyer react...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line