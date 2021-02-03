Some men of God are into serious prostitution — Prophet Makandiwa

Popular Zimbabwean prophet, Emmanuel Makandiwa of the United Family International Church has revealed that some men of God are into prostitution.

He said what is happening in the body of Christ is mind-boggling.

"Preachers are into serious prostitution. When I decide to talk about some of them, it would be difficult for their followers to believe it," he stated.

The Zimbabwean prophet narrated that, a preacher visited a church in a well known developed country. He continued that, after the first preaching, the pastor retired to his hotel to rest. But later saw a lot of people around so he called his host pastor to complain.

Prophet Makandiwa indicated that the preacher was shocked at the response from the host. According to him, the host said: "We sent them to your place to entertain you. Six ladies to give the preacher a massage after the first service. One sermon, a massage, one sermon, you need a massage".

The shocked Zimbabwean pastor intimated that believers are blindfolded by the divine gift of men of God.

He further advised his congregants not to always rely on divine gifts of men of God but their character. "So that people can look at the character of preachers and not necessarily their healing gift or abilities they possess."

Prophet Makandiwa added that most men of God are now trained as public speakers and "They have no relationship with God. All these are happening in the body of Christ and the members are not even aware".

The leader of the United Family International Church of Zimbabwe was giving a sermon at his church monitored on "Prophetic Channel The Prophetic Zone" on Facebook.