03.02.2021 Education

Happy World Read Aloud Day

By Tulasi Mathias
Join millions around the world as we celebrate the power of reading aloud today on World Read Aloud Day February 3, 2021.

Every year during the beginning of February, World Read Aloud Day highlights the importance of reading aloud and sharing stories to advocate for literacy as a basic human right that belongs to all manner of persons.

I am encouraging everyone to select a book, find a friend, and read aloud.

Parents should make the day special by reading aloud to their children because as parents read aloud to their kids, it helps foster language development, social-emotional learning, promotes happiness in children, it creates a spark in children to become joyful readers themselves, and special bonding gets created when parents read to their children.

It is said that children do not read books because their parents don't read books and hence the need for us as a nation to promote adult literacy.

23202165648-h40o2s6eey-img-20200908-wa0231

Good literacy skills are essential for improving people's lives and promoting strong and sustainable economic growth in Ghana.

Literacy gives power to the individual to develop capabilities for reflection, critique, empathy and is core to personal wellbeing.

It is sad, a startlingly large number of Ghanaian school pupils do not have a sufficient level of literacy but the fact remains that poor literacy will be solvable, by countries that are willing to adopt a variety of approaches to improving literacy levels.

Together, we will shape and change the future of education across Ghana through literacy promotion.

Wishing all Ghanaians marking the day a fruitful celebration especially school pupils. Read Aloud. Change the World.

Signed:

Mr. Mathias Tulasi

CEO, Literacy Ambassadors Ghana

