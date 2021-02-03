ModernGhanalogo

03.02.2021 Health

GAMLS issues guidelines for free COVID-19 test for Ghanaians

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratories Scientists has commended government for introducing the free COVID-19 test in the country.

According to the association, this move will enable “regular testing to identify cases to facilitate management, quarantine, and isolation to curb further spread.”

The Association has therefore issued guidelines to the public on how to get tested for COVID-19.

The guidelines below:

1. All persons requiring covid-19 test need to report to the nearest clinic/hospital.

2. You will be screened/checked and referred when there is the need to test for COVID-19.

3. You will be given a secret number that will enable the outbreak response team to contact you when the report is ready.

4. The team will collect the appropriate sample for processing and testing.

5. The request for COVID-19 testing will be sent to the laboratory using the online database for the management of the response to the pandemic.

6. The medical laboratory after testing the samples will transmit the report to the respective

COVID-19 response team using the prescribed platform.

7. DO NOT walk directly to the medical laboratory facility without the necessary request for

COVID-19 test.

8. Health workers who request for the COVID-19 tests must handle the patients’ reports.

Richard Abayeta Abugre
Richard Abayeta Abugre

News ReporterPage: RichardAbayetaAbugre

