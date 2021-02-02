ModernGhanalogo

02.02.2021

Kwaebibirem: Police man shot dead by robbers, one other wounded

Police in the Eastern Region has begun investigations into the death of Lance Corporal Moses Nartey, a police officer who was shot dead on duty at Pramkese in the Kwaebibirem District by robbers on Monday evening.

The robbers were attacking travellers on a highway according to Citi News sources.

They opened fire on Lance Corporal Nartey and his colleague who arrived in a taxi to foil their operations after receiving a distress call.

Lance Corporal Nartey who was shot twice in the head and the chest died on arrival at the Pramkese Health Centre.

His fellow officer was shot in the thigh is currently receiving treatment at the St. Dominic Hospital in Akwatia.

Sergeant Francis Gormado the Deputy Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer who confirmed the incident to Citi News says the command will do everything possible to apprehend the culprits.

---citinewsroom

