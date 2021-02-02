ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.02.2021 Social News

Avoid Chy Century Heng Yue; its a Ponzi scheme – EOCO caution Ghanaians

Avoid Chy Century Heng Yue; its a Ponzi scheme – EOCO caution Ghanaians
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has warned the public against doing business with a Chinese Company, Chy Century Heng Yue Group Limited and Sairuir-Commerce Ghana Limited.

In a statement, EOCO said it had been monitoring the company since the middle of 2020 and has concluded it is a Ponzi scheme.

“The company which is registered as online trading and marketing services also solicits and takes/receives funds through investment packages from its customers with a promise of guaranteed returns/margins of various percentages over a fixed short period of time,” it explained.

“The company operates a Ponzi/Pyramid scheme and the general public is cautioned to desist from investing and patronizing Chy Mall. Therefore, anyone who transacts business with them does so at “their own risk.”

EOCO also noted that the company is operating illegally and is neither registered by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) or the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

It operates an E-Commence which comes under the Payment Systems and Service Act 2019 (Act 987) and regulated by BoG.

The SEC and BoG have already issued statements warning that the company “has not been licensed to carry out any Capital Market activity including investing or trading for returns.”

How Chy Century operates

EOCO noted that the company allows customers to purchase a product online from the virtual shop through free registration.

Customers then purchase an investment package that ranges from GHS770 to GHS9,240.

In addition, customers earn money by operating a trading account by owning an online shop and trading in Chy Mall goods in the shop and engaging in the networking referral system simultaneously or without engaging in the networking referral system.

It also solicits and takes deposits or placements of funds from the general public promising guaranteed returns over a fixed period which is into securities, that is regulated by SEC.

---citinewsroom

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
I tested positive for Covid-19 — Israel Laryea reveals
02.02.2021 | Social News
Kwaebibirem: Police man shot dead by robbers, one other wounded
02.02.2021 | Social News
Judge shocked as DNA test shows he is not the father of his 3 kids
02.02.2021 | Social News
Youth in Afforestation beneficiaries demand unpaid allowance
02.02.2021 | Social News
Marriage ceremonies not banned — Oppong Nkrumah clarifies
02.02.2021 | Social News
Covid-19: Mallam market traders unwilling to wear face mask
02.02.2021 | Social News
Incorrect wearing of face masks high — GHS
02.02.2021 | Social News
Rawlings was a radical liberal – (Rtd) Major Kojo Boakye-Djan
02.02.2021 | Social News
ASEPA files addendum to petition against Ken Ofori-Atta’s nomination as Finance Minister designate
02.02.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Former NDC Chairman reported dead
1 hour ago

UK COVID-19 variants spreading faster in Ghana - GHS
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line