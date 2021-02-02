ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Health

More children contracting COVID-19 in Upper West – Regional Health Directorate laments

Authorities of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in the Upper West Region have expressed concerns over the incidence of COVID-9 infections among children in the area.

The Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Damien Punguyure in a Citi News interview disclosed that eight percent of all the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region are children below the age of nine.

He thus called on parents to take extreme interest in the safety of their wards. “Children are also being identified as contacts. So when we collected the samples, we tested and some of them came out as positive. But as we speak, no child below 15 years has been admitted because of COVID-19 because they are generally mild and asymptotic cases”, he said.

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 772 new COVID-19 cases pushing the country's active case count to 5,515.

This was contained in an update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) today, Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

The update also indicated announced eight new COVID-19 deaths have been recorded.

This also raises the death toll to 424.

Ghana since the outbreak of the pandemic has recorded a total of 67,782 infections and 61,843 recoveries.

119 and 41 patients are currently in severe and critical conditions.

---citinewsroom

