Akyem Oda NPP MP involved in car accident

A Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has been involved in an accident on the Accra-Koforidua road.

According to an eyewitness report, Mr. Acquah’s pickup crashed into a commercial vehicle on Monday evening February 1, 2021 but managed to escape death.

About eight persons in the commercial vehicle sustained various degrees of injuries and have since been admitted to the St. Joseph Hospital in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The lawmaker has been treated and discharged after the incident.

---DGN online