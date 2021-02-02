ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.02.2021 Headlines

Akyem Oda NPP MP involved in car accident

Akyem Oda NPP MP involved in car accident
Listen to article

A Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has been involved in an accident on the Accra-Koforidua road.

According to an eyewitness report, Mr. Acquah’s pickup crashed into a commercial vehicle on Monday evening February 1, 2021 but managed to escape death.

About eight persons in the commercial vehicle sustained various degrees of injuries and have since been admitted to the St. Joseph Hospital in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The lawmaker has been treated and discharged after the incident.

---DGN online

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
You’re harassing my witness – Tsatsu chides Justice Appau
02.02.2021 | Headlines
Ridge ICU running out of oxygen for covid-19 patients
02.02.2021 | Headlines
Kufuor’s National Security Advisor reported dead
02.02.2021 | Headlines
Accra: 20 Covid-19 cases recorded in schools – GHS
02.02.2021 | Headlines
NPP MPs allegedly boycott Bagbin's thanksgiving service in Accra
02.02.2021 | Headlines
E/R: Armed robbers kill police officer at Pramkese
02.02.2021 | Headlines
Some prophets, preachers are magicians using the 6th and 7th books of Moses to do wonders — Duncan-Williams to Christians
02.02.2021 | Headlines
Bagbin thanks God for making him Speaker of Parliament
02.02.2021 | Headlines
Former Aide to Mahama reported dead
01.02.2021 | Headlines
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Former NDC Chairman reported dead
1 hour ago

UK COVID-19 variants spreading faster in Ghana - GHS
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line