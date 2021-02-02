COVID-19: Only 42% of Ghanaians wearing face masks correctly – GHS

Listen to article

Only 42% of Ghanaians are wearing face masks correctly, according to a recent survey conducted by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service while addressing the media on Tuesday said the survey was conducted in public spaces including lorry parks in some key districts leading in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Greater Accra Region between 7am and 10 am on January 29, 2021.

He said the data showed that 36% of people had face masks but were wearing them inappropriately while 22% of people were found not in face masks at all.

According to Dr. Kuma-Aboagye, this is good news and his outfit is hopeful that it will continue.

“We did one on 29th January 2021. We did assess the mandatory wearing of masks in the Greater Accra Region which is the epicentre of Ghana… The good news is that, about 42% of people are now wearing masks appropriately, 22% were not wearing masks at all and 36% were not wearing it correctly. So if I add, we are looking at almost 80% having the intention to wear and that is a good sign. So we are seeing an upsurge in the use of face masks, and we hope that it will continue.”

Per the breakdown, 57% of those observed in the Ayawaso West Wuogon area wore face masks while 56% wore it in Korle Klottey.

In the Accra Metropolis and the Ayawaso East municipality, only 39% of persons observed were in face masks.

The compliance level in Ga West was only 29%.

In terms of specific areas, the survey credited the University of Ghana and Okponglo areas as places where the highest level of compliance of wearing face masks was observed.

The areas where the lowest level of compliance were lorry stations, according to the survey.

This comes on the back of the order President Akufo-Addo gave the Police Service to enforce the mandatory wearing of the face masks.

---citinewsroom