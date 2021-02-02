ModernGhanalogo

02.02.2021 Social News

ASEPA files addendum to petition against Ken Ofori-Atta’s nomination as Finance Minister designate

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta
The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 has filed an Addendum to its petition against the nomination of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.

The group last month kicked against the re-appointment of the former Finance Minister after he was included by the President in his list of ministers submitted to Parliament for approval.

In line with that, ASEPA filed a petition to Parliament urging the House to reject the nomination.

The Addendum sees ASEPA submitting to the Appointments Committee a list of witnesses to support its case against Mr Ken Ofori-Atta.

The list of witnesses includes Former Special Prosecutor Mr. Martin Amidu, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Mr. Johnson Asiama, MP for Bolga Central Mr. Isaac Adongo, and Mr. Ezekiel Akagbo of the Coalition of Affected Customers of the Savings and Loans Company-CASLOC.

Below is a copy of the Addendum filed by ASEPA this morning:

22202110114-i4ep276gfb-6b2733bc-bf22-4a81-8ec3-544c664fd784

22202110114-qulxpcb543-4a1db183-3647-4718-843a-2c245af68d66

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

