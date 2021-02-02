ModernGhanalogo

Accra: 20 Covid-19 cases recorded in schools – GHS

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says 20 positive cases of COVID-19 have been recorded cumulatively in some schools in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the Ghana Health Service, there is a limited outbreak of the virus also in some schools in the Upper West and the Western Regions.

Providing updates on the virus to the media, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said contact tracing has commenced to help curb the spread in the schools.

“We still have limited outbreak [of COVID-19 cases] in schools across the country. We’ve had some cases in Upper West, Western and Greater Accra. Greater Accra, has cumulatively reported about 20 cases in a couple of schools and the contact tracing and isolation are currently ongoing.”

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye last Thursday announced that three COVID-19 cases had been recorded in some schools in the Western and Upper West Regions.

Schools in the country resumed teaching and learning in January 2021 after several months of being closed earlier to 2020 to help curb the spread of the virus.

---citinewsroom

