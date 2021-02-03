ModernGhanalogo

COVID-19: Churches, mosques serve as therapeutic haven, shutting them down will worsen our situation — Gabby

A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and cousin to President Akufo Addo, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko says closing down churches to curb the spread of covid-19 is not the best way to go.

He said churches, mosques other places of worship offer many people a therapeutic haven.

According to him, shutting them down will worsen the country's situation.

Gabby's comment follows the mixed reaction over the exemption of churches and mosques from the ban on social gathering.

Many Ghanaians, including a renowned social commentator, Mr Franklin Cudjoe believe that churches and mosques should have also been banned just like weddings and funerals.

But Gabby who is nicknamed the 'De Facto Prime Minister' of Ghana believes that religious centres in the country serve as places for victims and persons suffering from psychological stress due to the covid-19 pandemic to get some consolations.

He noted that the grave impact of the virus in our societies and the psychological stress it comes with should be something no one should think of ever downplaying.

"The toll of Covid-19 and its psychological stress should not be downplayed. Churches and other places of worship offer to many, many people a therapeutic haven. You shut them down, you worsen the toll on society," Gabby wrote in a social media post.

Source: // Contributor on ModernGhana

