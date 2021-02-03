Revisit Ayariga's tertiary fee suspension motion — Education Expert

The Executive Director of the Institute for Education Studies (IFEST), Mr Peter Partey Anti has advised Parliament to revisit Hon. Mahama Ayariga's motion which seeks to push government to absorb fees of public tertiary students for 2021 academic year.

Mr Partey is of the firm belief that the motion tabled by the Bawku Central lawmaker should be treated with tact as there is no functional financial support system for tertiary education in the country.

"With an almost non-existent tertiary education financing support system, such proposals should be treated with tact and not thrown out completely," he indicated on his social media pages.

Mr Partey noted that the rejected fee absorbing motion filed by Hon. Ayariga will rather go a long way to lessen the financial burden on parents and lawmakers who have students in tertiary institutions that they pay fees for.

He also noted that some lawmakers do complain about financial burdens on them and therefore a motion such as the one filed by Hon. Ayariga be embraced by all MPs regardless of the political divide they belong.

"But our MPs are always complaining about the burden to finance students' education, so why will they object to a proposal that will ease that burden on them?" he asked.

--- // Contributor on ModernGhana