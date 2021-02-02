NUGS blasts Parliament over rejection of Ayariga's fee suspension motion, runs to GETFund, Others for assistance

The National Union Ghana Students (NUGS) has expressed disappointment in the 8th Parliament over the rejection of the public tertiary fee suspension motion filed by Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga.

On January 28, 2021, Parliament, presided over by its speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin voted against the motion filed by Hon. Ayariga for tertiary fees of student for the 2020/2021 academic year be suspended.

The request to the government was meant to be a relief package for parents due to the effect of the covid-19 on the businesses and pockets of Ghanaians.

For NUGS, Parliament's shooting down of the 'humanitarian' motion tabled by Hon. Ayariga is a worry for many parents or guardians whose wards gain admission into public universities, colleges and polytechnics for the academic year.

In a press release sighted by this portal, the Jay Hyde-led union indicated that they will be taking steps to sit down with institutions such as the Students Loan Trust Fund, GETFund, Scholarships Secretariat and Ministry of Education to see how best they can help since Parliament could not.

"We at NUGS will however be engaging stakeholders such as the Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF), Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND), Scholarship Secretariats, Ministry of Education and any other relevant avenues to see how best they can find immediate financial assistance to the numerous students who are unable to afford the payment of fees," part of the press release reads.

Read below the full press release:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NATIONAL UNION OF GHANA STUDENTS (NUGS)

NUGS IS DISAPPOINTED IN PARLIAMENT'S REJECTION ON THE MOTION TO SUSPEND THE PAYMENT OF SCHOOL FEES

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has learnt with great shock and disappointment in the 8th Parliament of the Republic of Ghana for rejecting the motion for the suspension of the payment of admission fees for tertiary students in the 2020/21 academic year which was moved by the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Hon. Mahama Ayariga.

On Thursday, January 28, 2021, Parliament through a voice vote rejected a motion which was requesting President Akufo-Addo to absorb fees for tertiary students as part of the relief packages for Ghanaians occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the midst of this deadly pandemic which has negatively affected almost every sector of the economy and making life unbearable for many Ghanaians and even the world at large, we expected that the motion could have gone through for students and parents to have some relief. We were also hoping that even if not all, at least, some percentage of a sort or certain components of the school fees could be absorbed by Government.

We at NUGS will however be engaging stakeholders such as the Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF), Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND), Scholarship Secretariats, Ministry of Education and any other relevant avenues to see how best they can find immediate financial assistance to the numerous students who are unable to afford the payment of fees.

We want to assure the Students of Ghana that their welfare and interest shall always be prioritized by the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS).

Thank you.

Signed:

Osei Yaw Obed

Secretary for Press & Information

0546592728

Approved :

Isaac Jay Hyde

President, NUGS

0241877062

