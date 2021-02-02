Dr. Letsa breaks silence on demo that hit his re-nomination

Listen to article

Former Volta Regional Minister and now the region's minister-designate, Dr. Archibald Letsa has broken his silence since his re-nomination by President Akufo Addo was greeted by demonstrations organized by sympathizers of his party in the region.

Few weeks ago, a pro-NPP group in the Volta Region staged a massive demonstration in the capital, Ho demanding the President to drop Dr Letsa and appoint a new face to serve the region.

According to the group, Dr Letsa's disrespect and greedy actions as well as bad posture in the region are making the NPP unpopular and derailing the gains it made over the years in the opposition NDC stronghold.

But Dr. Letsa seems not bothered by the demonstrations staged against his re-appointment as his first public comment since the demo; made no mentions or references to the demo.

He only expressed his gratitude to the President for the confidence and trust he has in him [Dr. Letsa] which made him [President Akufo-Addo] to re-appoint him.

"With a heart of unqualified gratitude, I wish to thank H.E. The President of The Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for once again reposing confidence in me by the renomination as the Volta Regional Minister," he wrote on his Facebook page.

He continued that if he is able to make it through the parliamentary vetting successfully, he would continue to promote the agenda of the President and the NPP in the region for the next four years.

"I wish therefore to state unequivocally that when approved by Parliament, I shall continue to pursue and serve the agenda of H.E. the President and government in the Volta Region at all times to the best of my knowledge and ability," he emphasised.

Read full Facebook post below:

