It makes no sense to place ban on weddings, funerals and leave churches to operate — Former Minister jabs Akufo-Addo

Former Minister for Information and Tourism who later became Ghana's Ambassador to the Czech Republic under the late Prof. Mills' NDC administration, Mrs Zita Benson has taken a swipe at President Akufo Addo hours after his last address to the nation.

The President, in his last address to the nation on Sunday, January 31, 2021 announced a ban on funerals, weddings and other activities that involves social gatherings but to the surprise of many; left out churches, schools and mosques.

This, the former minister and diplomat seem to find no reason why wedding and funeral activities which are mostly held in churches have been banned whiles churches and mosques are allowed to continue to operate at full capacity.

"Ban on weddings and funerals but churches and schools can operate at full capacity. It makes sense anaaaa 😀😀😀😀," she wrote on her Facebook wall.

The ban on weddings and funerals by the President are all part of efforts to reduce the spread of covid-19 which has claimed so far claimed 416 lives in the country.

Source: //Contributor on ModernGhana