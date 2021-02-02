ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.02.2021 Social News

Striking universities’ senior staff give gov't 48 hours to pay Tier-2 contributions or else...

Striking universities’ senior staff give gov't 48 hours to pay Tier-2 contributions or else...
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana has served notice that its ongoing industrial action for improved service conditions will remain in force until further notice.

It has thus given the government a 48-hour ultimatum to among others pay what it says is “non-negotiable” outstanding Tier-2 which goes back to between 2010 and 2016.

“Notwithstanding the commitment of the National Executive Council to engage the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission on our conditions of service, it is our absolute resolve not to resume our official duties until the government has fully paid our outstanding Tier 2 contributions dating 2010 to 2016. This is non-negotiable.”

“As a matter of urgency, we require of government to pay the outstanding Tier 2 contributions within 48 hours”, the press release added.

The association after an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) on Monday, February 1, 2021, also directed government to “act fairly by extending the interim market premium and non-basic allowance to all members of our union without further delay”.

Meanwhile, the group has asked its management members in public universities who have resorted to intimidation of other members to desist from such “ugly acts”.

The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana announced a nationwide strike on January 2, 2021, over outstanding Tier-2 contributions of its retired members.

It is also demanding an improved market premium and non-basic allowance as well as the migration of public universities onto the Controller and Accountant General payroll system.

The National Labour Commission has told the Senior Staff Association of the Universities of Ghana to call off its strike and has outlined measures for a resolution for the union and government.

The commission said the association failed to exhaust all laid down procedures before declaring the strike.

In a letter to the leadership of the Senior Staff Association, NLC said the government and the union “should go back to the negotiation table in good faith on the non-basic allowances and when the tier two pension arrears will be paid”.

The commission suggested three months for them to engage in mediation and that “the government should do everything possible to pay the pension arrears outstanding by the end of March 2021.”

But the Senior Staff say government through its agencies acted in bad faith by failing to comply with the NLC’s directives.

The strike disrupted the provisions of key services and resulted in the basic schools on the University of Cape Coast, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University of Ghana.

---citinewsroom

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Police probes into alleged suicide of two officers
02.02.2021 | Social News
Covid-19: Courts will preside over only urgent cases – JUSAG
02.02.2021 | Social News
KNUST suspends shuttle services over disregard for COVID-19 safety measures
02.02.2021 | Social News
Probe Kandahar boys’ attack on Tamale DVLA boss — Agortime Ziope chiefs to Akufo-Addo
02.02.2021 | Social News
Tamale: Teachers boycott class after assault on headmaster
02.02.2021 | Social News
Udeotuk Wills admits knowing two of murdered Takoradi girls
01.02.2021 | Social News
June is too far for COVID vaccine to arrive – Haruna Iddrisu to Akufo-Addo
01.02.2021 | Social News
Another police officer found dead in suicide style
01.02.2021 | Social News
Re-enforcing social distancing in commercial vehicles will affect our revenue – GPRTU
01.02.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Election petition: Mahama seeks order for inspection of EC d...
2 minutes ago

Probe Kandahar boys’ attack on Tamale DVLA boss — Agortime Z...
2 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line