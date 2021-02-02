ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
02.02.2021

Some prophets, preachers are magicians using the 6th and 7th books of Moses to do wonders — Duncan-Williams to Christians

By D.C. Kwame Kwakye
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams of the Action Chapel International Ministry has revealed that magicians have now turned themselves into preachers and prophets performing all manner of miracles and wonders.

He revealed that those prophets use the 6th and 7th books of Moses indicating that, "This is attracting many believers".

Duncan Williams stated, "they conjure all kinds of wonders and people are attending any church because they get their breakthrough, so we go. But, we don't know what is behind the church".

He was giving a sermon monitored on Facebook.

According to him, these pastors just fall from nowhere and all of a sudden people are rushing to those churches, "Do you know what is behind the pulpit? What kind of spirit is working behind the scenes and in the shadows and in the dark," he quizzes.

The Archbishop further added that the only people who do not appreciate the workings of the supernatural "is the so-called charismatic and pentecostal believers. We are so ignorant of the workings of the supernatural".

The renowned man of God stressed that most Christians have only the knowledge of the scripture but lack the spiritual understanding of the scripture. "There is a difference between the letter of the word and the spirit of the word. It is two things."

Explaining further, he quoted Genesis 1:2 saying, "And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters". He added verse three of the same chapter which says, "And God said, Let there be light: and there was light".

He continued that there was only light when the spirit of God moved as stated in verse 3 of Genesis chapter 1.

The Archbishop admonished his congregants that lightweights don't fight heavyweights indicating that one has to know what they are dealing with.

"Sometimes, it might be a word from a principality, or a word from power, or a word from a ruler of darkness".

He used the story of Daniel in the Bible to explain further. According to him, when Daniel fasted and prayed for 21 days, an angel of the Lord appeared to him and said, "the beginning days of your fast and prayer, your words were heard because I was sent to you."

He added that the angel further revealed to Daniel, "The Prince of the Kingdom of Persia detained me for 21 days. "Some of you are spiritual detainees. Some of you are spiritually detained, some of you, your angel have been detained".

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams advises his church members to develop the attitude of praying. "You have been sleeping too much. It is only when this is done, that when you are detained, then you can break free."

Kwame Kwakye
body-container-line